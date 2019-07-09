Gerald (Jerry) Hinton was born December 24, 1936 in Cortez, Colorado to Bessie Edith (Stiles) Hinton and Rudy David Hinton. He grew up in Cortez and spent a lot of time in McElmo Canyon. He attended school in Cortez before joining the Navy in 1955.



He met and married Vonita Glasscock in 1960. They welcomed their first child Melanie the following year. Jerry worked several jobs in the Four corners area as his family grew. Sandy arrived in 1964 followed by Brenda in 1966. The family settled in the Lakeview area in 1969 where Jerry enjoyed gardening and sharing his harvest with everyone.



Jerry spent many years working for B & D Electric until he started his own business, Ace Electric. He retired in 1998. He and Vonita moved to Mesa, AZ in 2008.



Jerry passed away peacefully on June 8, 2019 surrounded by the family he loved so much. He was preceded in death by his parents Rudy and Bessie, brothers Harold and Dale and his daughter Sandy Willett. Surviving Jerry are his wife Vonita, his daughters Melanie and Brenda, grandchildren Rachell Willett, Christopher and Amanda Willett and great-granddaughter Hailley; Sisters Arveda Thurman, Elizabeth Risenhoover and brother Richard Hinton; many nieces and nephews and lots of friends.



Please join us July 27, 2019 1pm -5pm at the Calvin Denton room to Celebrate Jerry's life.



Please join us July 27, 2019 1pm -5pm at the Calvin Denton room to Celebrate Jerry's life.



