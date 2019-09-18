Home

Ginger Ellis Kingman

Ginger Ellis Kingman Obituary
Ginger Ellis Kingman, 82, of formerly of Cortez, CO, died 9/17/2019, in Denver, CO, Born 10/4/1936. Service will be held at a later date. in Tucson, AZ. She was able to stay in the home with family surround her at all times. She is survived by her sons Douglas (Karen) Kingman and Steve (Tammy) Kingman; her daughters Jennifer (Mike) Finnin and LeighAnn (Robert) Wardlaw; grandchildren Aubrey (Thomas) Myint, Amanda (Nick Thystrup) Kingman, Sara Kingman, Matt Finnin, Emily Finnin, David Wardlaw and Kate Wardlaw; and numerous nieces and nephews. Ginger Ellis Kingman
Published in The Journal on Sept. 20, 2019
