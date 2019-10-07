Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Dolores Community Center
Gordon Keith Dennison Obituary
Gordon Keith Dennison passed away in his home surrounded by his family on October 4, 2019 in Dolores, CO. Gordon is survived by his wife of 60 years, Maxine Dennison; his three children and their spouses, Janet and George Ochoa, Mitchell and Denise Dennison, and Laurie and Steve Doyon; 12 grandkids; and 21 great grandkids. He was an active member of his community and a five year Navy Veteran.

His family will be hosting a Celebration of Life on October 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Dolores Community Center. Arrangements are being made through Ertel Funeral Home.

Gordon Keith Dennison
Published in The Journal on Oct. 11, 2019
