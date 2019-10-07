|
|
Gordon Keith Dennison passed away in his home surrounded by his family on October 4, 2019 in Dolores, CO. Gordon is survived by his wife of 60 years, Maxine Dennison; his three children and their spouses, Janet and George Ochoa, Mitchell and Denise Dennison, and Laurie and Steve Doyon; 12 grandkids; and 21 great grandkids. He was an active member of his community and a five year Navy Veteran.
His family will be hosting a Celebration of Life on October 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Dolores Community Center. Arrangements are being made through Ertel Funeral Home.
Gordon Keith Dennison
Published in The Journal on Oct. 11, 2019