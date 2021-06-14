March 4, 1995 - March 19, 2021



A ""CELEBRATION OF LIFE"" will be held for HANNAH KATHLEEN WILKERSON this Saturday June 19th, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 26525 County Road M, Cortez, CO 81321. We invite all those who knew and loved our Sweet Angel Girl to join us in Celebrating her life with us.

Hannah Kathleen Wilkerson passed peacefully away March 19, 2021 in the loving presence of her devoted Daddy, Red (Orville Loyd) Wilkerson Jr and the loving arms of her step Mom, Eirin Sluyter Wilkerson. Hannah has returned to live in the presence of her loving Heavenly Father and Savior Jesus Christ.

Hannah was born Saturday, March 4, 1995 to Hillary Hunsinger and Red (Orville Loyd) Wilkerson Jr. and her big brother, Kyle Arlund Wilkerson, in Phoenix, AZ. Hannah's family fell in love with her at first sight! Hannah was the apple of her daddy's eye!

Hannah was born with severe Spasmodic Quadriplegic Athetoid Cerebral Palsy. Her loving family came to realize that her life would be very different from her brother's life. As she began to grow and her personality began to show more and more, everyone who was in Hannah's presence instantly became smitten by her infectious smile and laughter! She was a Joy to everyone around her!

When Hannah was 7 months old her parents decided it was time for a change. In October 1995 they moved to Dolores, Colorado. Hannah grew up surrounded by her family and extended family, enjoying many wonderful times together.

When Hannah became school age she attended the Dolores schools, beginning with Teddy Bear Pre-School. Hannah loved to learn and made many wonderful friends through her school years. Her schoolmates always made a point of saying ""Hi"" to Hannah, and Hannah always smiled back at them with her big beautiful smile!

Hannah loved attending school and did very well academically. She loved participating in Special Olympics and was awarded many, many awards, for which she beamed with great joy and enthusiasm! Hannah was never short of students who wanted to help her. When Hannah graduated from Dolores High School May 25, 2013, she graduated 12th out of a class of 62 students.

Hannah truly enjoyed life! If you said the word ""Go"" she was letting you know she wanted to ""Go"" also. It didn't matter where you were going, she just loved to go! Hannah especially loved swimming and spending time in the water, horseback riding and equine therapy, fishing and car rides into the nearby mountains with her dad, camping and going on trips.

Hannah also loved going to the local nursing homes and visiting with all the senior residents there. She brought them such joy and gladness as she shared her love with them. She also loved to go to the St Barnabas soup kitchen to volunteer as she helped put out the salt and pepper and other tasks. She loved visiting with the people and they loved her.

Hannah had a special love for her Savior Jesus Christ and loved listening to the Holy Scriptures and hearing about the great love Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ have for her. She loved it when the Missionaries for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Elder Jason Anderson and Elder Evan Conrad came over and taught us all about the Gospel and Doctrine of Jesus Christ. It was always the highlight of her day!

On Hannah's 21st birthday we took Hannah on a trip to Utah to attend the Open House of the 'Provo City-Center Temple'. She loved being in the Temple so much and it became a highlight of her life! She found such deep joy in the Holy House of the Lord! She looked forward to returning as soon as possible. Her next trip was to the Monticello Temple where she was able to participate in Confirmations for her deceased ancestors. It was another highlight of her life.

On April 17, 2016 Hannah was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints by her Daddy and her Missionaries, Elder Jason Anderson and Elder Austin Clarke. This was a very important decision which she wanted and made for herself. During the last weeks of her life all she wanted to listen to was the Holy Scriptures as they gave her such great comfort and peace.

The last 4 years of Hannah's life was spent in Grand Junction where she lived with wonderful host families who loved and cared for Hannah like their own family. She loved them so much and they took her on many fun trips such as Las Vegas, Denver, activities such as bowling, roller skating, fishing, kayaking, and camping and more. Hannah found great gladness and had so much fun. We owe a Great Debt of Gratitude to Rachel and Calvin Gellar and family, Scott and Dena Paine, Kirk and Amy Geiger and family, and her many Therapists, Doctors, and medical teams at both Community Hospital and St Mary's Hospital for their countless hours of loving and tender care given to our Sweet Angel, Hannah.

Hannah is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Orville Loyd (Kathleen Irene Davis) Wilkerson. She is survived by her maternal grandparents, Jerry and Phyllis Hunsinger, and Karen Hunsinger, her mother, Hillary Hunsinger, and her parents, Red (Orville Loyd) Wilkerson Jr and Eirin Sluyter Wilkerson. She is also survived by her Sister Jamasina Rose Neptrud ""Jamie"" (Steve) Dustrude, her brother Joseph Red ""Joe"" Wilkerson, her brother Jacob John ""Jake"" (Julie Lind) Wilkerson, her brother, Kyle Arlund ""Kyle"" (Sonia Gray) Wilkerson, her step-brother, Robert Charles, ""Rob"" (Jocelyn Corey) Cooley, and step-sister Brynna Michelle Cooley, ""Brynna"" (Austin) Sperry. Hannah is also survived by 18 nieces and nephews, 1 great nephew, and 1 great niece.

Hannah, with her infectious smile and laughter, which brought joy to countless people, and her great love for everyone, are surely missed! We miss you beyond words can express Sweet Angel, and we miss our regular Skype (Facetime) calls with you and our many trips we made to see you. You remain forever in our hearts Hannah!

