Home

POWERED BY

Services
ERTEL FUNERAL HOME
42 N. MARKET STREET
Cortez, CO 81321-3213
(970) 565-3468
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Dove Creek First Baptist Church
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
Dove Creek First Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Bryan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Dee "Doc" Bryan Jr.


1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Harold Dee "Doc" Bryan Jr. Obituary
Harold Dee 'Doc' Bryan Jr., 76, of Cahone, died 2/20/2020, at Mercy Regional Medical Center in Durango, CO, Born 3/21/1943. A service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Dove Creek First Baptist Church. Visitation will take place at 1 p.m. at the church prior to the service. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section.
Published in The Journal on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -