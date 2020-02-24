|
Harold Dee 'Doc' Bryan Jr., 76, of Cahone, died 2/20/2020, at Mercy Regional Medical Center in Durango, CO, Born 3/21/1943. A service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Dove Creek First Baptist Church. Visitation will take place at 1 p.m. at the church prior to the service. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section.
Published in The Journal on Feb. 28, 2020