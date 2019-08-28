|
|
Harold Foster was born in Whitewater, CO June 20, 1932 to JB and Pearl Foster, the youngest of 11 children. He passed away in Cortez August 28, 2019 at the age of 87.
He lived and worked on numerous ranches in the Unaweep Canyon and in the mining industry in and around Gateway and Uravan. He hauled ore off John Brown mountain with the first load to come off in a truck with a diesel engine. That was around 1955. Mac Truck was there when that happened, and he was interviewed for their trade newspaper.
He worked in utility construction for many years including J Dye Construction, Schiermans Construction, Nielsons Construction and retired after many years at Triad Western Constructors. Over the years, he had a couple of construction companies of his own. He had Star Construction with his longtime friend, Richard Kipp and he had Trabajo Construction in Pagosa Springs, CO with his friend, Dave Vigil. Many of his sons, nephews and even his son-in-law worked with him.
He enjoyed buying and selling trucks and campers and enjoyed remodeling campers and RVs. He spent many years hunting with his sons and grandsons on the Uncompahgre and his legacy for that still lives on and will for many years to come.
He spent many years working alongside his wife, Sis, on many construction projects. Sis was his office manager and assistant. He always thought he was in charge of the office, but those of us who knew Sis, we know who was really in charge.
After retirement, he worked locally for the City of Cortez and Cortez Sanitation District as an inspector on numerous projects. He spent many years on the Cortez Sanitation Board of Directors, and he enjoyed that very much. He was well known by all in the construction industry in and around the Four Corners area.
After his life companion, his wife, Sis passed away, he was kept company by his cat, Pretty Boy. Those who knew him and the people in his neighborhood knew that he loved that cat and he taught it to walk on a leash. He would walk him around the block every day, but he was the only one that Pretty Boy would walk on the leash for.
He developed some health issues and it was hard, but he fought the battle and was done when he said, I just want to go be with Mom (his name for Sis). He is now with his loved wife and they can swing together on their porch swing. We rejoice knowing he had accepted Jesus as his Savior and is now in the presence of our Lord and Savior. We love you Dad!
Survived by children: Terry Foster (Lisa) of Montrose, CO; Andy Foster of Montrose, CO; Robert (Robbie) and Dawn Foster of Whitewater, CO; Jeanne and Guy Stiegelmeyer of Cortez, CO; Lee and Dee Foster of Panhandle, TX; David Foster and Andy Marshall of Phoenix, AZ; 46 grandchildren; 66 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great grandchildren; his sister Bertha Brown; and numerous nieces and nephews.Preceded in death by: Leona (Sis) Foster, wife; Kathy Melendy, daughter; Dusty Lance, grandson.
Services will be held on Friday, Aug 30, 2019 at 2:00 pm, Cortez Elks Lodge with a dinner following at the same place. Burial will be in the Cortez cemetery under the care of Ertel Funeral Home.
Published in The Journal on Aug. 30, 2019