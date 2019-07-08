Memorial Services for Harold L. 'Chode' Baxstrom will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Ertel Memorial Chapel. Pastor Marvin Graves will officiate. There will be a fellowship reception at Ertel Funeral Home following the service before proceeding to the cemetery. A graveside service with military honors will follow at 2 p.m. at Cortez Cemetery. Harold, 85, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019 at his home south of Durango, CO. Harold was born January 31, 1934 to Howard and Blanche (Ashbaugh) Baxstrom in McElmo Canyon, CO; he was the eldest of six children. He graduated high school in Cortez, CO May 1952 and then registered at New Mexico State University in June.



Harold was drafted to the U.S. Army, March 1954 and served as a photographer in the Korean War. He was released from active military service January 25, 1956. He spent 26 years ranching, 15 years as a Colorado Water Commissioner where he retired from the Colorado Division of Water Resources, 2003. He was an active member of the Montezuma County Historical Society where he enjoyed researching, collecting and sharing historical facts. Harold was also a past Colorado Farm Bureau Board member.



Harold is survived by his wife, Judith; her children, Ron Sherman and Tammy Coleman; his children Sydney (Steve) Crouse, Scott (Leisa) Baxstrom, and Kent (Lisa) Baxstrom; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; his brothers, Robert (Sharon) Baxstrom, and Gene (Dana) Baxstrom; and his sister Mary (Steve) Hinton. Harold was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings Helen Holliday and Kenny Baxstrom.



Memorial contributions can be made in Harold's name to the Montezuma County Historical Society, Museum Campaign, P.O. Box 218, Cortez, CO 81321.



Arrangements are being made through Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section. Published in The Journal on July 16, 2019