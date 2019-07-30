|
Harry Raymond Rogers, 66, of Cortez, died 7/25/2019, at the University of Colorado Hospital, Aurora, CO, Born 11/20/1952. A service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Lewis Arriola Community Center. Mr. Raymond Boyd will officiate. Interment will follow at the Arriola Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section. Harry Raymond Rogers
Published in The Journal on Aug. 2, 2019