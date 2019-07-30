Home

ERTEL FUNERAL HOME
42 N. MARKET STREET
Cortez, CO 81321-3213
(970) 565-3468
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Lewis Arriola Community Center
Interment
Following Services
Arriola Cemetery
Harry Raymond Rogers


1952 - 2019
Harry Raymond Rogers Obituary
Harry Raymond Rogers, 66, of Cortez, died 7/25/2019, at the University of Colorado Hospital, Aurora, CO, Born 11/20/1952. A service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Lewis Arriola Community Center. Mr. Raymond Boyd will officiate. Interment will follow at the Arriola Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section. Harry Raymond Rogers
Published in The Journal on Aug. 2, 2019
