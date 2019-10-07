|
Helen Nadine Crain, 97, of Cortez, died 10/6/2019, at her residence, Born 8/19/1922. A service will be held at 5 pm to 7 p.m., a visitation, Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Ertel Memorial Chapel. The family will have a private graveside service at Dove Creek Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in Nadine's name to Dove Creek Post 5181, 241 Highway 491, Dove Creek, CO 81324, or to Colorado Talking Book Library, 180 Sheridan Blvd., Denver, CO 80226. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section. Helen Nadine Crain
Published in The Journal on Oct. 11, 2019