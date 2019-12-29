Home

ERTEL FUNERAL HOME
42 N. MARKET STREET
Cortez, CO 81321-3213
(970) 565-3468
Herman Ray McCabe Obituary
Herman Ray McCabe, 70, of Cahone, died 12/26/2019, at his residence, Born 3/8/1949. A service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Ertel Memorial Chapel. Mr. Russell McCabe will officiate. Interment will follow at Cahone Cemetery. Military Honors will be performed by the Veterans of Montezuma County. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section. Herman Ray McCabe
Published in The Journal on Jan. 3, 2020
