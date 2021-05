ope Annette Hurlbert, 88, of Mancos, died 5/8/2021 at the Valley Inn. Born 11/1/1932. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section. A service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery.