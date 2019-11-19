Home

Howell Eugene "Beau" Johnston Obituary
Howell "Beau" Eugene Johnston, 65, of Mancos, CO, died 10/14/2019, in Mancos, Born 12/25/1953. A service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Mesa Trails Cowboy Church, West Menefee, Mancos, CO. Beau is survived by two sisters, Carolyn Bell and Verna Garver, both of California; daughter Kerri Lynn Johnston Kroger of Clovis, CA and son Adam Johnston of Redding, CA; 3 grandchildren, Darren, Cody and Lily Johnston; 2 stepsons and 4 step-grandchildren.

Beau loved the mountains, and goofing around in what he called "God's gift" made him happy. Howell "Beau" Eugene Johnston
Published in The Journal on Nov. 22, 2019
