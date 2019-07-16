Home

Ignacio Theodore 'Ted' Gallegos, 88, of Cortez, died 7/15/2019, at his residence, Born 7/31/1930. A service will be held at 10 am Saturday, July 20, 2019 at First Assembly of God Church. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Cortez Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Ertel Memorial Chapel from 5-7 pm on Friday, July 19, 2019. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section. Ignacio Theodore 'Ted' Gallegos
Published in The Journal on July 19, 2019
