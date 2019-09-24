|
Inez Gutierrez, 83, of Cortez, Colorado, died 9/21/2019, Durango, Colorado, Born 4/4/1936. A service will be held at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 28 E Montezuma Ave, Cortez at 530pm Rosary will be recited and 6pm Memorial Mass, both on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 and a small reception following services. She is survived by her children: Carla Weatherly, Sharlene Gutierrez, Benny Gutierrez, Randy Grabeel and Nora Garcia; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, three sisters, two brothers and many nieces and nephews. She will be remembered as a loving wife, grandmother, super-grandmother and beloved friend. Inez Gutierrez
Published in The Journal on Sept. 27, 2019