It is with heavy hearts the Family of Jack W. Winbourn is saddened to announce his death on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at the age of 93.
Jack W, was born on June 1, 1926, the fifth child to Walter and Nellie(Wigner) Winbourn in Cortez, Colorado. Jack joined the U.S. Navy in 1945, following the footsteps of his brother Dick. He graduated from Cortez High School in 1947 and married his high school sweetheart, Joylene Maynes. To this union, three children were born but ending in a divorce 21 years later.
Jack worked for the Bureau of Reclamation for three years then went to work for the Colorado State Highway Department as an engineer retiring after 31 years.
Jack had two of his grandchildren Kirk and Kymberlee Roberts and one step-grandson Mitch McElwain follow his footsteps and joined the Navy. Jack was very proud of them. Jack was a life member of the VFW and the American Legion.
Jack is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, and two sisters and two nephews. Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Linda(Michel) Sanchez of Red Mesa, CO., Carol Lee(Vern) McElwain of Williams, AZ and his son James Winbourn of Cortez, CO. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Kirk Roberts, Kymberlee Roberts, Doak, Belt, Dodi Burfening, and Dusti Bo, LeeAnn Terliamis and Ryan Winbourn, eleven great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson. One nephew, Bud Winbourn and nieces, Karen Lynn McDonald and Shirley Renner, many great-nephews and nieces and three step-grandchildren and three step-great-grandchildren.
Jack's memorial service will be held next year on what would have been his 94th birthday, June 1, 2020. Military graveside honors will be done with a celebration of life to follow.
Any donations in the name of Jack Winbourn may be made to Horses, Heroes & Hope, an organization that provides Equine Assisted Therapy to Veterans, Active-Duty Military, First Responders and their families. (horsesherosandhope.org) Jack W. Winbourn
Published in The Journal on Nov. 8, 2019