James H. Perry Obituary
James H. Perry, 63, of Mancos, died 9/9/2019, at his residence, Born 2/4/1956. A service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Sylvan Cemetery in Pleasant View, CO. Visitation will take place from 5-7 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019 at Ertel Memorial Chapel. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section. James H. Perry
Published in The Journal on Sept. 13, 2019
