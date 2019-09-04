Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sheckler Colonial Chapel
114 North Hawkeye
Nora Springs, IA 50458
(641) 749-2210
Resources
More Obituaries for James Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Michael Anderson


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Michael Anderson Obituary
James Michael Andersen, 65, of Cortez, CO, formerly of Nora Springs, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 at The University of Colorado Medical Center, Aurora, CO.

Per Jim's wishes, he has been cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Toni Groven, 104 8th Street NW, Hampton, IA., 50441.

Jim was born February 6, 1954, son of Lloyd and Madelain (Schneider) Andersen, in Mason City. He graduated from Nora Springs-Rock Falls High School, class of 1973. After high school, Jim worked for Tatum's Hardware in Nora Springs, as a handyman in both California and Colorado, he also worked for the Climax Mines in Leadville, CO, and retired from the Colorado DOT.

Jim was an active member of the NRA, Elks Club in Colorado and a past member of St. Luke Lutheran Church in Nora Springs.

Jim enjoyed going on motorcycle rides and spending time at the rifle range. He loved spoiling his dogs, Duffy and Daisy, and spending time with his family and friends. He was a diehard New York Yankees and Green Bay Packers fan. Jim has followed the teams since childhood.

Jim is survived by his two dogs, Duffy and Daisy; one brother, George Andersen of Nora Springs; sister, Toni (Jerry) Groven of Hampton; three nieces, Michele (Kelly) Hert, Misty (Jason) Fankell, Jessica (Eloy) Lara and one nephew, Jon (Jamie) Groven.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Madelain Andersen.

Sheckler Colonial Chapel, 114 North Hawkeye, Nora Springs, IA., 50458.641-749-2210.Colonialchapels.com

James Michael Anderson
Published in The Journal on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now