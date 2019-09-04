|
|
James Michael Andersen, 65, of Cortez, CO, formerly of Nora Springs, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 at The University of Colorado Medical Center, Aurora, CO.
Per Jim's wishes, he has been cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Toni Groven, 104 8th Street NW, Hampton, IA., 50441.
Jim was born February 6, 1954, son of Lloyd and Madelain (Schneider) Andersen, in Mason City. He graduated from Nora Springs-Rock Falls High School, class of 1973. After high school, Jim worked for Tatum's Hardware in Nora Springs, as a handyman in both California and Colorado, he also worked for the Climax Mines in Leadville, CO, and retired from the Colorado DOT.
Jim was an active member of the NRA, Elks Club in Colorado and a past member of St. Luke Lutheran Church in Nora Springs.
Jim enjoyed going on motorcycle rides and spending time at the rifle range. He loved spoiling his dogs, Duffy and Daisy, and spending time with his family and friends. He was a diehard New York Yankees and Green Bay Packers fan. Jim has followed the teams since childhood.
Jim is survived by his two dogs, Duffy and Daisy; one brother, George Andersen of Nora Springs; sister, Toni (Jerry) Groven of Hampton; three nieces, Michele (Kelly) Hert, Misty (Jason) Fankell, Jessica (Eloy) Lara and one nephew, Jon (Jamie) Groven.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Madelain Andersen.
Published in The Journal on Sept. 6, 2019