Janet Louise Lobato, 67, of Cortez, died 1/21/2020, at Southwest Memorial Hospital in Cortez, CO, Born 3/10/1952. A service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, January 27, 2020 at Ertel Memorial Chapel. Pastor Marvin Graves will officiate. Interment will follow at Cortez Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section.
Published in The Journal on Jan. 28, 2020