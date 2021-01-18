Janice Bankert was born February 22, 1969 in Cortez, CO. She departed this life, of natural causes at age 51, on January 8, 2021 at her home in rural Dolores.



Janice was born to Bethel Bankert and Delores (Dee) Spore Bankert. She was the youngest of four children. The only girl, she had three older brothers to love and care for her. All of their friends were her friends too. The family lived on the "Old Burl Orchard" just northwest of Cortez until she was six years old. The apple and cherry orchard was a great place for children to grow up. They had many trees to climb and land to roam. After a long summer day of playing and working the ranch, she enjoyed swimming in the canal with her friends and family. Her Dad and Granddad built her a playhouse under a huge weeping willow, where she and many girls spent hours playing house and camping out. Many of Janice's happy memories were made there, with her close cousin Sue Eble and friend Kim Cox.



Just after finishing Kindergarten, the family purchased property on Road 22, north of Cortez. Janice attended Lewis Arriola Elementary, Cortez Middle School, and graduated from Cortez High School. Her father passed away in 1981. She enjoyed working and met many wonderful people, some of whom became life-long friends.



In her twenties, she met her great friend Chip while waitressing in the restaurant he owned. She became unable to continue working after a tragic fall on the ice severely damaged her arm, disabling her.



Her mother married Clifton Fosnot in 1988. Janice and her "Big Daddy" grew very close. She spent much of her time in their home making many happy memories. She was a tremendous help to everyone around her, forging countless special connections over the years.



Preceding her in death were her father Bethel, her Granddad Ralph Spore Sr., her close Uncle Frank Spore, her Aunt Geneva Spore, many of her uncles, and much of her father's family. Her family was precious and dear to her.



Left to mourn her passing are her mother Dee Fosnot, stepdad Clifton Fosnot, brother Mike Bankert, brother Pat Bankert and wife Debbie, brother Chet Bankert and daughter Dallas Marie, nephew Kyle Fitzgerald and son Lukas, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Also mourning are her dear friends Michael, Sandy, Tracy, Chip, and Frank. She leaves behind her pet Yorkie "Button," who was constant and loyal companion.



She was a faithful, compassionate, kind, loving, and spiritual person. Graveside services were held on Friday, January 15, 2021.



A memorial account was established in her name at the Dolores State Bank.



