Jeffrey Roland Hobbs passed from this life on April 15, 2021. He was 48 years old. Born in Hollywood, California on May 18, 1972, Jeff moved with his parents to Mancos, Colorado at the age of 2. There he grew up, developed a love for the outdoors, and was active in Scouting. His Eagle Scout project involved making and placing signs to mark many of the reservoirs on the nearby National Forest. Jeff graduated from Mancos High School in 1990 and soon after enlisted in the United States Marine Corps.



Jeff married his high school sweetheart, Wendy Ann Clark, on April 24, 1991. Their son Bryce was born in 1997. Despite long absences related to his overseas work, Jeff and Wendy shared an enduring bond of love through 30 years of marriage. Together they enjoyed many family activities including boating on Lake Powell, fishing, drives through remote areas of the Southwest, and much more. Jeff was always ready for adventure and busy on home projects. He and Bryce spent many happy hours together fixing up trucks in their shop and special times hunting and fishing.



Jeff served honorably as an active-duty Marine for almost 8 years, then in the Marine Corps Reserve. While a Marine, Jeff received training in aircraft mechanics. He then went on to earn airframe and powerplant certifications for aircraft maintenance and repair and began a career serving first as a contractor for a drug eradication program in South America and then in support of America's military efforts in the Middle East. Jeff is described by his co-workers as a phenomenal mechanic, but an even better friend to all of those who knew him. He was dedicated to getting the job done and his sense of humor made even the most difficult situations easier for those who worked with him. Jeff was considered by all to be the go-to guy for anything maintenance related on the aircraft. He loved to teach others and volunteered often on his R&R for other project initiatives.



Jeff will endure in the hearts and lives of his family: wife Wendy Ann Hobbs; son Bryce Alton Hobbs and his significant other Kayla Keller; father Roland L. Hobbs and his wife Barbara; mother Suzanne C. Aikin and her husband Kent; sister Tara S. Broderick; father- and mother-in-law Pat and Bonna Clark; brother-in-law Troy Clark and his wife Angela; and numerous other family members and friends. Jeff was predeceased by his brother Erik W. Hobbs, who died in 2011. Jeff's request not to have a memorial service will be respected by his family.



