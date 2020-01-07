|
Jesse John Kroon, 31, of Cortez, Colorado, died 12/20/2019, at his home, Born 2/12/1988. A service will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 256 E. 5th Ave., Durango at 6pm Rosary on MON. 1/13/2020; Mass at 10am TUES. 1/14/2020. He is survived by his parents: Kaylynne & Lawrence Suazo, siblings: Kerstina (Doug), Ashley & Danielle Suazo; niece: Nevaeh; nephew: Dade; grandfather: Richard (Kiene) Kroon; grandparents: Carl & Joann Nielson; aunt: Janine Kroon; grandmother: Pauline Suazo. He was preceded by his grandfather: Frank Suazo; & aunt: Louise Suazo. Jesse is loved by many, many family and friends. Jesse John Kroon
Published in The Journal on Jan. 10, 2020