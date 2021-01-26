Jimmy Rogers, 84, passed away peacefully on January 14, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Ginnie Rogers, wives Rubie and Margie, sister-in-law Gail, and son-in-law Jim Douglass. He is survived by his wife Wendell Rogers, daughter Connie Douglass, son and daughter-in-law Randy and Neidra Rogers, brothers Bud Rogers and John Rogers and wife Donna, as well as grandchildren Amanda, Kelli, Kevin Rogers and wife Alex.
Jimmy loved his family, the mountains, and everything about nature and the outdoors. He taught us all about respecting the environment, the art of hunting and fishing, and enjoying all that life had to offer. He was a master craftsman, a carpenter, a machinist, and he retired from Nabisco as a millwright. He was a fixer upper - he might not know how to do something, but would work at it until he figured it out. Most of his closest friends were from the East Houston neighborhood referred to as "Podunk". They grew up together, raised families together, and vacationed together. All 3 of his wives were friends from school.
He and his first wife Rubie traveled the world and vacationed regularly in Colorado while raising their children. They eventually bought a cabin there and it remains in the family today, hopefully to be enjoyed by all for generations to come.
There will be no immediate services. At his request, Jimmy will be laid to rest next to Rubie in the mountains he so dearly loved. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations to your local food bank or the charity of your choice
. Celebrate his life. It was well lived.
