JoAnn Anita Deremo Obituary
JoAnn Anita Deremo, 86, of Dove Creek, died 4/12/2020, at Mercy Hospice House in Durango, CO, Born 10/8/1933. A service will be held at Dove Creek Cemetery. Due to the current health situation and the mandatory restrictions on public gatherings associated with it, only immediate family will be in attendance. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section.
Published in The Journal on Apr. 17, 2020
