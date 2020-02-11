Home

ERTEL FUNERAL HOME
42 N. MARKET STREET
Cortez, CO 81321-3213
(970) 565-3468
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
ERTEL FUNERAL HOME
42 N. MARKET STREET
Cortez, CO 81321-3213
Service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
ERTEL FUNERAL HOME
42 N. MARKET STREET
Cortez, CO 81321-3213
Joe Lee Frank, 102, of Shiprock, NM, died 2/10/2020, at Cedar Ridge Inn, Farmington, NM, Born 7/15/1917. A service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, February 14, 2020 at Ertel Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Cortez Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 1-3 p.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Ertel Memorial Chapel. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section.
Published in The Journal on Feb. 14, 2020
