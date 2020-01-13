|
John Bradley (Brad) Reed, 66, of Dolores, passed away unexpectedly on January 5, 2020, in San Jose, Costa Rica. Brad was born 12/15/1953 in Cortez, Colorado.
Brad is survived by his wife Winnie; daughter, Fandon Mask; son, Boe Reed; (5) grandchildren, Elise Mask, Ryatt Pierce (Hailee), Regan Pierce, Colton Reed and Jaydan Reed; and one great-granddaughter, Laney Lee Pierce. Brad is also survived by (2) sisters, Wanda Knight (Mike) and Doris Massey; (3) step-children, Kenny Ward (Stormie), Mary Campbell (Bill) and Codi Ward; many nieces and nephews and special friends (family by choice).
Brad is preceded in death by his father and mother, John & Florene Reed, a brother Steven Reed, a sister Mary Alice Reed and his daughter Randi Reed.
Brad was a cowboy at heart, but loved to explore new places and experiences. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. John Bradley Reed
Published in The Journal on Jan. 17, 2020