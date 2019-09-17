Home

John Greenemeier Obituary
John Greenemeier, 76, of Cortez, died 9/14/2019, at Mercy Regional Medical Center in Durango, CO, Born 9/15/1942. A service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, September 20, 2019 at Lifeway Baptist Church. Memorial contributions can be made in Johns name to the Pinon Project at www.pinonproject.org/donate . Arrangements are being made through Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section. John Greenemeier
Published in The Journal on Sept. 20, 2019
