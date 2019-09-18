|
John T. Greenemeier, 76, of Cortez, CO passed away September 14th, 2019. Born in New Jersey, he was the son of George Greenemeier and Marie Dirks, and brother to Paul Greenemeier. He moved to his beloved Colorado 60 years ago, and was proud to call Montezuma County his home for over 4 decades.
John loved people, and in 1979, was one of the founding partners of Valley National Bank, where he served as Vice President for nearly 15 years. He also enjoyed many years serving as an officer for Vectra Bank and First National Bank. Always active in the community, John sat on several local boards throughout his professional career, including the Pinon Project, and Southwest Health Systems Board. He was honored to serve as President of the Cortez Area Chamber of Commerce in 1980, and received the Jack Hawkins Cortez Area Chamber of Commerce Service Award for outstanding service to the Cortez area in 1991. He was an avid outdoorsman, and enjoyed being in the woods, on the water or anywhere he could be outside with his family.
Above all, John loved being a husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He leaves behind his beloved wife Katherine; his father-in-law and best friend Vaughn Fairbanks; Betty Lou Greenemeier, the mother of his sons David Doudy & Matthew Greenemeier and daughters Thirza Kennedy & Tiffany Montgomery; daughters Amber Wilson, Krista Austin & Natalie Fowler; nephew Gunnar Greenemeier; niece Sherry Ernst; 12 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Lifeway Baptist Church, on September 20th, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Contributions can be made in Johns name to the Pinon Project at https://www.pinonproject.org/donate. John T. Greenemeier
Published in The Journal on Sept. 20, 2019