John "Jack" Wiman, age 90, of Colorado Springs, passed away on Saturday, January 9, 2021. Jack was born on February 13, 1930 in Bakersfield, CA and was a 1947 graduate of Dolores High School. He married the love of his life Loretta Hetherington in April of 1951 and they were happily married for 64 years. He served in the US Army from 1951 - 1953, followed by a long and meaningful career helping protect families through life insurance services. Jack was an active community member, serving on the Colorado Springs Board of Education for 12 years and was a proud member of the El Paso Club for 47 years. Jack was preceded in death by wife Loretta Wiman and parents John and Frances Wiman. Jack is survived by son Jack Wiman, Anita Hartwig and her husband Douglas Hartwig and daughters Meghan Hahn and Amy Pyles; and Hether Graham and her husband W. Scott Graham and daughters Emma and Aubrey Graham. He is also survived by five great-grandchildren. A private service was held on January 22, 2021 at Swan-Law Funeral Home.



