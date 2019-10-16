|
|
|
Johnny M. Gerbitz, 77, of formerly of Mancos, CO, died 9/29/2019, in Prairie du Sac, WI, Born 4/6/1942. A service will be held in Mancos to Pamona "Mona" and John Gerbitz. Johnny went to Mancos High School before moving to Salt Lake City, UT where he attended college. He worked for almost 49 years for the Federal Highway Administration. Johnny is survived by his children Julie Marie (Brian Goldsworthy) and Jeff(Jane) Gerbitz; 2 step-children Samuel (Kasey McNamer) Peterson and Kelly (William) Kennedy; and grandson Mikhail. Johnny M. Gerbitz
Published in The Journal on Oct. 22, 2019