Joseph Allen Traucht, 64, of Cortez, died 1/20/2021, at Southwest Memorial Hospital in Cortez, CO, Born 3/23/1956. A service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, January 25, 2021 at 7th Day Adventist Church. Interment will follow at Cortez Cemetery. Visitation will take place before the service at 10 a.m. Monday, January 25, 2021 at 7th Day Adventist Church. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com
and click on the obituary section.