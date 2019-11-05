Home

Joseph Edwin Arado, 90, of Mancos, died 11/3/2019, at Southwest Memorial Hospital in Cortez, CO, Born 6/20/1929. A service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019 at St. Rita Catholic Church. Reverend Pat Valdez, C.R. will officiate. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Military Honors will be performed by the Veterans of Montezuma County. A Rosary will take place from 6 - 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Ertel Memorial Chapel. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section. Joseph Edwin Arado
Published in The Journal on Nov. 8, 2019
