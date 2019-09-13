|
Joylene Dolores Wilkerson, 92, of Cortez, died 9/10/2019, at Vista Grande Inn, Born 1/13/1927. A service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints M Road Chapel. Inurnment will follow at Summit Ridge Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section. Joylene Dolores Wilkerson
Published in The Journal on Sept. 17, 2019