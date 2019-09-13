Home

ERTEL FUNERAL HOME
42 N. MARKET STREET
Cortez, CO 81321-3213
(970) 565-3468
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints M Road Chapel
Joylene Dolores Wilkerson


1927 - 2019
Joylene Dolores Wilkerson Obituary
Joylene Dolores Wilkerson, 92, of Cortez, died 9/10/2019, at Vista Grande Inn, Born 1/13/1927. A service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints M Road Chapel. Inurnment will follow at Summit Ridge Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section. Joylene Dolores Wilkerson
Published in The Journal on Sept. 17, 2019
