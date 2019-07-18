January 22, 1945 ~ July 15, 2019



Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, Juanita Speer Valdez, of West Haven, UT passed away peacefully at the age of 74 on Monday, July 15, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.



She was born on January 22, 1945 in Ogden, UT to Julian and Sophie Speer. She was one of 21 children, 13 girls and 8 boys.



She worked for many years at Chromalox and Autoliv before leaving to care for all of her beautiful grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and anyone else that needed help. Mom was a very beautiful, strong, caring, feisty, and self-less woman.



Juanita is survived by her husband of almost 50 years, Kelly Valdez Sr.; three children, Tracie Valdez Quintana, Annette (Sony) Hernandez, and Kelly (Andrea) Valdez; and one step-son, Kelly Valdez Jr.; 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters Debbie, Anita, Betty, Josephine, Cordie, Esther, Tina, Lois, and Dolores; and six brothers, Jimmy, Robert, Richard, Arthur, Tony and Darrell; and many special nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Julian and Sophie; baby girl, Kelly Renee; three sisters, Theresa, Martha and Romancita; and two brothers, Albert and Billy.



We will always remember her beauty, her feistiness, her amazing cooking but most of all her selflessness. She leaves behind her legacy of doing so much for so many.



Funeral Mass was held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 2 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 514 24th Street, Ogden. Rosary was on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd.



Juanita Speer Valdez Published in The Journal on July 23, 2019