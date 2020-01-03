|
Judy Ann Stratton, 82, of formerly of Cortez, CO, died 12/29/2019, at Eagle Ridge of Grand Valley, Grand Junction, CO, Born 7/7/1937. A service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wed., Jan. 8, 2020 at Church of Christ, 631 E. Montezuma Ave., Cortez. Judy is preceded in death by her parents, her husband R.D. Stratton, daughter Cynthia Ann Stratton-Rose, and 2 grandsons. She is survived by children Buck Stratton and Tracy Stratton-Younker (Randy Younker), 3 sisters, 3 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews that loved her dearly. She worked for many years at the Knifty Knook in Cortez and was always smiling or laughing. Judy Ann Stratton
