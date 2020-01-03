Home

Judy Ann Stratton, 82, of formerly of Cortez, CO, died 12/29/2019, at Eagle Ridge of Grand Valley, Grand Junction, CO, Born 7/7/1937. A service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wed., Jan. 8, 2020 at Church of Christ, 631 E. Montezuma Ave., Cortez. Judy is preceded in death by her parents, her husband R.D. Stratton, daughter Cynthia Ann Stratton-Rose, and 2 grandsons. She is survived by children Buck Stratton and Tracy Stratton-Younker (Randy Younker), 3 sisters, 3 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews that loved her dearly. She worked for many years at the Knifty Knook in Cortez and was always smiling or laughing. Judy Ann Stratton
Published in The Journal on Jan. 7, 2020
