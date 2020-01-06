Home

Judy Ann Stratton Obituary
Judy was born on July 7, 1937 in Carlsbad, NM to Julian Wesley Robertson & Juanita Grace Justice. She married Robert Dean (R.D.) Stratton on Aug. 3, 1956. Their union created 3 children: Cynthia Ann Stratton-Rose, (Buck)Roger Foster Stratton & Tracy Darlene Stratton-Younker.

Judy died in her sleep on Dec. 29, 2019 at the age of 82 at the Eagle Ridge of Grand Valley nursing home in Grand Junction CO. She is proceeded in death by her parents; her husband R.D.Stratton; 3 sisters, Betty Thomas, Irene Holly & Linda Williams; her daughter, Cynthia Ann Stratton-Rose; & 2 grandsons, Joshua Stratton & Michael Uptain-Younker.

Judy was blessed with her many abilities to do any craft & loved teaching people. She worked for many years at the Knifty Knook in Cortez. Judy was always smiling or laughing. She was greatly loved by all who knew her.

Judy is survived by 3 sisters, Dottie Higgins, Trudy Martin & Joanie McIntosh; her 2 children, Buck Stratton & Tracy Stratton-Younker; a beloved son-in-law, Randy Younker; 3 grandchildren, Jason Rose, Stephanie Marsh & Randon Mathews (Stratton); 4 great-grandchildren; & many nieces and nephews that loved her dearly.

Services were held on Wed., Jan. 8th at 1:00 at THE CHURCH OF CHRIST located at: 631 E. Montezuma Ave., Cortez, CO. In lieu of plants & flowers, the family has asked that donations to help fund the funeral be sent to: JUDY STRATTON MEMORIAL FUND

c/o Tracy Stratton-Younker, Citizens State Bank, P.O. Box 430, Plattsmouth, NE 68048. Judy Ann Stratton
Published in The Journal on Jan. 10, 2020
