Ball Family Chapel
Kathy Lynn Vasey

Kathy Lynn Vasey Obituary
Kathy Lynn Vasey, age 61, passed away on Sun., June 23, 2019 at St. Mark's Hospital in Salt Lake City, UT. She was born on Nov. 4, 1957 in Junction City, KS, the daughter of Robert and Jonnie Belle (Fulks) McGraw. She spent her youth traveling the world with her parents, moving frequently from one Army base to another. She spent her teenage years in Cortez, CO and graduated from Cortez High School in 1975. She came out to Wyoming in the summer of 1975 seeking work with one of the many geological survey crews. Later that year she met the love of her life, Les Vasey. They settled in Kemmerer, WY where she went to work for the local grocery store for the next 34 years. They were married on April 13, 1982. To this union were born three children, Clayton Vasey, Sarah Vasey, and Amy Vasey. She spent her retirement camping, traveling, attending concerts, and most importantly spoiling her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Les Vasey, and her parents Bob and Johnnie Belle McGraw.

She is survived by her three children, Clayton Vasey of Kemmerer, WY; Sarah Vasey, of Evanston, WY; and Amy Vasey of Denver, CO.; three grandchildren, Zayda Cox, Jade Cox, both of Evanston, WY.; and Abel Vasey of Denver, CO.

Memorial services will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. At Ball Family Chapel Mortuary, 915 Pine Ave. Kemmerer, WY. Cremation has taken place and memorial donations may be made to that of the donors choice.
Published in The Journal on July 5, 2019
