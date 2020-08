Kelli Ranae Garland, 39, of Aztec, NM, formerly of Lewis, CO, died 4/23/2020, at Lovelace Medical Center in Albuquerque, NM, Born 4/24/1980. A service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, August 16, 2020 (A Celebration of Life) at Ertel Memorial Chapel. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section.