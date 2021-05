Kevin Cyrus Johnson, 72, of Cortez, died 11/25/2020, at San Juan Regional Hospital in Farmington, NM, Born 11/3/1948. A service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021 at the Montezuma County Fairgrounds Indoor Arena. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section.