Kimberly Ann Norte-Herrera, 54, of Dolores, died 9/7/2019, at her residence, Born 6/13/1965. A service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. Reverend Pat Valdez, C.R. will officiate. A Rosary will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, September 20, 2019 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section. Kimberly Ann Norte-Herrera
Published in The Journal on Sept. 13, 2019