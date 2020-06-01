Landis Porter
Landis Porter, 69, of Cortez, died 5/30/2020, at her residence, Born 7/2/1950. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Church of Christ on Montezuma Ave. Interment will follow at Battlerock Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section.

Published in The Journal on Jun. 1, 2020.
