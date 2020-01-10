|
|
Larry Michael Jones (Mike), age 69, of DeRidder, Louisiana, passed away at his daughter's home in Coto de Caza, California on December 26, 2019 after a brief and noble battle with cancer.
As is his wish, only private services will be held at the time that he and his wife Debby L. Jones can be reunited in future joint internment.
Mike was born in the city of Denver, Colorado to S.M. Jones and Deloris Jones (Dody Williams) on June 12, 1950. Mike is a graduate of Montezuma County / Cortez High School (Colorado). He married Debby Lou Nielson (Jones) on November 8, 1969 in Cortez, Colorado. Mike worked as a procurement manager for Nielson's Inc. / Skanska International for 35 years, starting his retirement years in 2003. Mike was very involved with Grace Church of DeRidder, Louisiana, The Lions Club International of DeRidder, Louisiana and has been a member of the Masons as a Master Mason since 1976.
Mike is preceded in death by S.M. Jones (Father), Dody Williams (Mother), Elsie Gratz (Grandmother) and Jack Stevens (Brother).
Mike is survived by Debby L. Jones (Wife) with whom he celebrated his golden (50th) wedding anniversary on November 8, 2019; his children Kristin Epperson and her husband Alan of Coto de Caza, California; Clinton Hall-Jones and his husband Glen of Columbus, Ohio; and Amanda Patton and her husband John of Longville, Louisiana; siblings Ruth Ann Pruitt (TX), Joe Stevens (CO), Charlotte Vallvenada (TX), Sharon Miller (AR), and Alan Stephens (TX); grandchildren Kortney Jones (CA), Hadley Jones (AZ), Gillian Epperson (CA), Trinity Patton (LA), Olivia Patton, (LA), Hannah Patton (LA); as well as numerous nieces and nephews living across the globe.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the following:
- Orange County Family Justice Center Foundation (Anaheim, CA)
- Pregnancy Care Center of DeRidder (DeRidder, LA)
- Vitas Healthcare-Hospice Organization (Orange County, CA)
- Cancer Treatment Centers of America Assistance in Healthcare Organization (Boca Raton, FL)
- Any organization that is dear to you that serves the underprivileged, under-comforted, disadvantaged, and under-served of our world
The family of Larry M. (Mike) Jones wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Mission Hospital Mission Viejo, The University of California Irvine (UCI) Medical Center, Vitas Hospice of Orange County, as well as the talented and compassionate staff and service partners of each. Larry Michael (Mike) Jones
Published in The Journal on Jan. 17, 2020