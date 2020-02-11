|
Larry Ralph Norton passed away May 29, 2019 in Denver, Colorado at the age of 78. He was born to Mary E. Livingston Norton and John O. Norton on September 7, 1940 in Cortez, Colorado.
Larry grew up farming with his dad and brother in Montezuma and Dolores counties. He was a member of the FFA. Larry graduated from Montezuma-Cortez High School with the class of 1958. He attended CSU, Fort Collins, where he was in the ROTC program.
He managed an apple orchard, Mesa Manzano, in the Cortez area prior to moving to California where he was in the advertising business for many years and a clerk in the Los Angeles County court system. He was managing a Big 5 Sporting Goods store in the Los Angeles area during the Watts Riots in 1965. After moving back to Colorado he co-owned the Stoner Store and Cafe across from the ski course. There he met Linda Marie Scott and they married in El Paso, Texas where he worked as a real estate agent for several years. He and Linda had two children, Larry Scott Norton (Angie) of San Antonio, TX and Lacey June Norton Murphy (Tyson) of Bartlett, TX.
Larry is survived by both of his children, five grandsons, four granddaughters, one great-granddaughter and his wife of 35 years, Jacqueline Lenser Norton. He is also survived by his brother Gary N. Norton (Kim) of Greeley, CO, and sisters Bonnie K. Norton Good of Encinitas, CA and Constance A. Norton Lancaster (Don) of Redding, CA along with several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Larry was known as an excellent poker player and won many tournaments over the years. He was also a wonderful chef and friend to many. No services are planned. Larry's ashes will be scattered over land he helped farm near Dove Creek, CO with a headstone placed in the Norton Family plot at Sylvan Cemetery, Pleasant View, CO.
Published in The Journal on Feb. 14, 2020