|
|
|
Lena G. Cordova, 95, of Mancos, died 2/26/2020, at her residence, Born 1/9/1925. A service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 2, 2020 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Cortez, CO. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Mancos, CO. A Rosary will take place from 7-8 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section.
Published in The Journal on Mar. 3, 2020