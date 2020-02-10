Home

Lilly Fay Lee, 89, of Aneth, UT, died 2/8/2020, at Four Corners Regional Care Center in Blanding, UT, Born 3/18/1930. A service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Terebinth Full Gospel Church in Aneth, UT. Mr. Earl Roy Lee will officiate. Interment will follow at Cortez Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section.
Published in The Journal on Feb. 14, 2020
