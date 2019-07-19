Linda June Parker, 73, of Wickenburg, Arizona, passed away at 5:30am on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Wickenburg Community Hospital. Her husband and both of her sons were with her when her struggle with COPD came to an end.



Linda was born in Gallup, New Mexico on June 13, 1946, to Arthur and Verna (Johnson) Puffer. Linda grew up in Durango, CO with an older brother and two sisters. In September of 1965 she married her love, Larry Parker, and they have been together the past 54 years. Over those years, Linda was a public school teacher; both middle and high school (Cortez, CO); restaurant owner and operator (Silverton, CO); and picture framer and business owner (Wickenburg, AZ). Along the way, she received a Master's Degree in Education. Through the picture framing business, Linda was very involved in the Wickenburg art community and museum.



Linda is survived by her husband, Larry Parker (Wickenburg, AZ) and her two sons: Travis Parker (Cortez, CO) and Doug Parker (Fort Collins, CO) and their spouses. Never having daughters, Linda was very proud and loving of her two daughters-in-law: Mia Parker (Cortez, CO) and Kelley Parker (Fort Collins, CO). Linda loved her three grand-children and their spouses as they grew up and started their own families. Morgan (Parker) Head and husband Nathan (Cortez, CO); Tomas Parker and wife Alexis (Cortez, CO); and Trevor Parker (Fort Collins, CO). Linda was also survived by her three great-grandchildren, Riah, Aspen and Trenton Head (Cortez, CO). She was also survived by her older sister, Cookie Seale and her husband Butch (Durango, CO) and younger sister, Terry Shove (Springerville, AZ).



Having traveled the world throughout her life, one of Linda's favorite places was Lake Powell. The family will have a memorial service and celebration of her life later this fall and her ashes will be spread at Lake Powell in the vicinity of Halls Crossing, Utah.



The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the staff at Wickenburg Community Hospital for the compassion and respect that they showed Linda as her time came to an end. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wickenburg Art Club designated for their youth art programs.



"Come to me all you that labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest." Matthew 11:28



Linda June Parker Published in The Journal on July 23, 2019