Lisa Diane Hemphill, 50, of Cortez, died 2/2/2020, at Southwest Memorial Hospital in Cortez, CO, Born 9/1/1969. No service will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Ertel Memorial Chapel. Please stop by between 2 and 4 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made in Lisa's name to Hospice of Montezuma, PO Box 740, Cortez, CO 81321.
To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section.
Published in The Journal on Feb. 7, 2020