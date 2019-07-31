Home

Hood Mortuary
1261 East Third Avenue
Durango, CO 81301
(970) 247-2312
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Arriola Bible Church
15998 Road 22
Dolores, CO
Logan Andrew Willbanks


1995 - 2019
Logan Andrew Willbanks Obituary
Logan Andrew Willbanks, 24, of Dolores, CO passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019 due to a tragic auto accident near Hesperus, CO as he was traveling to work.

He was born April 19, 1995 in Cortez, CO.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Arriola Bible Church, 15998 Road 22, Dolores, with an informal reception to follow for family and friends at the Arriola Community Center.

Logan is survived by his parents Keenan and Lori Willbanks; brother Kale and sister Kamri; grandparents Tad and Becky Willbanks; aunts and uncles Travis and Caity Willbanks, Lisa and Rudy Balderrama, Penny Thompson, Amy Gordanier, Gisele Leavell and numerous cousins.

Preceded in death by maternal grandparents Kay and Darlene Leavell, uncles Lynn and Lane Leavell and Geno Thompson.

Arrangements provided by Hood Mortuary of Durango.

A memorial account has been set up in Logan's name at the Dolores State Bank, PO Box 848 Dolores, CO 81323.

Logan Andrew Willbanks
Published in The Journal on Aug. 2, 2019
