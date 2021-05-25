Or Copy this URL to Share

She was a joyful, compassionate, wise woman who brought sunshine to all who knew her.

Left with fond and colorful memories are her daughters, Kiri Wagstaff and Nicole Taylor (Matthew Musson); siblings Eileen Ford, Jim (Cindy) Oliver and Luanne (Tom) Hubertus; grandchildren Emma, Natalie, Hailey, Mia, Zachary, Luke, and David; numerous nieces and nephews; and so many dear friends.

Service will be held at a later date, TBD, late June.

