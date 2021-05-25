1/1
Lois Marie "Gussie" Oliver
Lois ""Gussie"" Marie Oliver, 67, of Dove Creek, Colorado, died 5/15/2021 in Mancos, Colorado. Born 5/25/1953.
She was a joyful, compassionate, wise woman who brought sunshine to all who knew her.
Left with fond and colorful memories are her daughters, Kiri Wagstaff and Nicole Taylor (Matthew Musson); siblings Eileen Ford, Jim (Cindy) Oliver  and Luanne (Tom) Hubertus; grandchildren Emma, Natalie, Hailey, Mia, Zachary, Luke, and David; numerous nieces and nephews; and so many dear friends.
Service will be held at a later date, TBD, late June. Please visit http://www.hoodmortuary.com for updates.

Published in The Journal on May 25, 2021.
