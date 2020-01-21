|
Lora Ella Barnett Remer, April 9, 1933 - January 15, 2020
Lora Ella was born to Dorothy and John Barnett on April 9, 1933 in Oklahoma. Her family moved to Colorado when she was a young girl where she attended school in Cortez, CO. She married John Remer and they made their home in Pleasant View, CO where they started their family. Together they worked in the wheat and pinto bean farming industry. Years later Lora returned to Cortez to raise her family, working various jobs until her retirement.
Lora had a great love for life, but above all was her dedication to loving and caring for her family. She enjoyed sewing, making beautiful clothes, and was always pretty in pink. Lora loved traveling, dancing, country and Christian music. Lora's grandson, Ricky, at a very young age, affectionately coined her the nickname "Honey Bear." Thus, she became known to many as such. Lora was the light of her family's lives. Her beautiful smile, her fun sense of humor, and loving nature will be dearly missed.
Lora is survived by her sister, Jeanette Risenhoover of Cortez, CO; her brothers, John Barnett (Mary Ann) of Casper, WY, and George Barnett of Evans, CO; her children, Vicki Watkins of Cortez, CO, Sandy Stepp of Mancos, CO, Judy Chapman (Charles) of Sierra Vista, AZ, Micki Rathjen (Bob) of Durango, CO, Laurie Maxwell (Ronnie) of Durango, CO, and Kelly Remer (Bridget) of Silver Lake, KS; 15 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. Lora was preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy and John Barnett; her brothers, Robert, William, and Gilbert Barnett; her sisters, Mary Jean Barnett, Emma Axtel, and Joyce Hughes; and her grandchildren, Dorothy Danielle Rathjen, Jonathan Chapman, and Wyatt Watkins.
A celebration of Lora's life is planned for the summer of 2020.
A celebration of Lora's life is planned for the summer of 2020.
